South Africa: Western Cape Allows Limited Walk-Ins - but You Won't Be Guaranteed a Covid-19 Jab

27 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

The province has seen a 'large number' of walk-ins during the first eight days of its vaccine roll-out. Now, it is officially allowing a limited number of walk-ins at vaccination sites. However, this doesn't guarantee a jab - it depends on how many are available and if a vaccinator is free.

The Western Cape will allow walk-ins at its vaccination sites; however, those with appointments will be prioritised, according to the head of the province's department of health, Dr Keith Cloete.

Cloete was speaking during Premier Alan Winde's weekly digital conference on 27 May to provide an update on the province's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

Those who have received an SMS stating when and where they will be vaccinated will be given priority on that day at the vaccination sites, said Cloete. They would all be processed first and thereafter walk-ins would be seen to.

However, it is not guaranteed that someone who has arrived without an appointment will receive a jab that day - it all depends on how many doses are available and if vaccinators are available to administer it, he explained.

The province is planning a major increase in vaccination sites in all districts. As more sites become...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

