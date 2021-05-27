Ethiopia: Intelligentsia Say General Elections Crucial to Avert Unrest

27 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The upcoming General Elections would have an indispensable role in the making of national consciousness and curtailing signs of unrest and disorder, academicians said, adding that the polls would also have significant importance to stabilize the nation.

Ethiopian Academy of Sciences yesterday hosted a discussion with experts on various areas to consult on the forthcoming General Election and peace issues of the country. Addressing the forum, Political Science Professor at Addis Ababa University and one of the panelists, Kassahun Birhanu said that the elections would have a pivotal role to normalize situations and avert signs of disorder and violence in the country.

"Legitimate public grievances were hijacked and being deployed as weapons by anti-peace groups with a view to making the current government fragile. I think the upcoming election could have a potential to bring a strong leadership with solid public acceptance into power." Admitting the current election process has experienced its own difficulties, the scholar stressed that there would be no better alternative than conducting the polls with strict security and administrative measures.

By the same token, Law Associate Professor at Getachew Assefa (PhD) said that contending political parties' adherence to election laws in terms of campaigning and addressing constituencies help the country to conduct peaceful elections. "The election should serve as a means to resolve differences and conflicts which the country has encountered and the polls should not be used as an instrument of violence."

To a renowned historian Bahru Zewde (Professor), despite Ethiopia's conduct of five elections during the TPLF-dominated EPRDF's regime, none of them adhered to electoral laws nor were credible. All sides, particularly those who monitor the election process are expected to act independently. In the discussion, the academicians presented short assessments in the election process and forwarded their recommendations.

BY YESUF EDRIS

