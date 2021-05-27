Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Launches 4g Service in East Region

27 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

DIRE DAWA - Ethio telecom has registered another milestone of the accelerated deployment of advanced network in the country and launched 4G LTE service in its East Region encompasses towns such as Dire Dawa, Chiro and Aysha. In her remark at the launching ceremony held in Dire Dawa town on Tuesday, Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said that the technology will enable and empower customers in the East Region to digitize their services.

The reliability and high-speed features of the 4G LTE service will also increase productivity and improve experiences of the over 1.3 million ethio telecom customers in the region of which 330,000 have smart phones capable of operating the advanced service. The CEO further stated that amongst the 244 ethio telecom stations in the East Region, 47 will run the advanced service which is 11 times faster than the existing connectivity.

"Our massive 4G LTE expansion in the country including the one we made here today is also aimed at facilitating conditions for the mobile banking service including the newly-launched Telebirr. The internet service advancement in the area also contributes to modernizing economic activities and easing COVID-19's business impact thereby helping the country's move to digital economy, she remarked.

Prior to this launch, ethio telecom has established a 4G network in its South East, North-West, East East, South South West regions within 2021, following the 4G launch in capital Addis Ababa one year earlier. The operator has also a vision to launch 5G by 2022 at pilot level.

