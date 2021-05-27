Ethiopia: Huawei-Funded ICT Competition Launched in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - The 6th Global ICT Competition funded by the Chinese multinational technology company Huawei was launched here yesterday and it expected to witness the brightest brains and most innovative ideas among 1,000 student participants, According to a press statement Huawei sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the winners of the national final will have the opportunity to represent Ethiopia in Global Final 2022 in China, as one team.

Noting that the competition has both practical and innovative tracks, the statement indicated that the practical aspect requests a comprehensive theoretical understanding and hands-on practical ability, while the later focuses on innovative technology application and design capabilities, as well as business thinking. Winner selection is through pure machine scoring and jury scoring prospectively for different tracks.

The winner of the National Round will be awarded Huawei electronics including mobile phones, tablets and sports wearables. The top winner from each track will team up and represent Ethiopia at the regional final and compete to win the ticket to global final held in China, the statement added.

Huawei Ethiopia Regional Vice President Ji Hui said on the launching event "As Ethiopia is at the dawn of digital revolution, ICT talent becomes the key assets of the economy. Huawei will tightly align with Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy and contribute to talent cultivation. The ICT competition is the manifestation of it."

The Huawei ICT Competition bases on Huawei products and technologies, and is aimed at bringing both the knowledge and innovation competition in the ICT field. Since 2015, the Huawei ICT Competition attracted more than 350,000 students from 2,000 universities in 70 countries, it was stated.

As to the company, despite the COVID-19 challenges, the 6th ICT competition project is set to bring together 170,000 students to be teamed up in 130 groups, after passing their respective national and regional competition. In Ethiopia, Huawei partners with 38 universities to involve the most talented students from each institute in. This year marks the third time that Ethiopian students will participate in the contest after 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 editions, it was learned.

