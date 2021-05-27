Ethiopia: Terrorist TPLF Assassinates 22 Interim Administration Members

27 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The State of Emergency Fact Check announced that the terrorist TPLF clique has so far killed 22 members of the Tigray Provisional Administration within the state. In a press statement the fact check issued yesterday, it was disclosed that 22 civilian leaders and staff of the interim administration was killed by the terrorist faction whilst other 20 being kidnapped. Also, four members of the provisional administration wounded and hospitalized by the attack the criminal group committed in various parts of Tigray.

As to the statement, a total of 46 civilian provisional administration staffers have been attacked thus far by TPLF fighters that claim to be fighting for the people of Tigray but have rather been actively engaged in the destruction of property, kidnapping and killing members of the Provisional Administration. TPLF is targeting leaders and staffers of the interim administration that are tasked with bringing stability to the state and returning normalcy to the people of Tigray.

Apart from this, TPLF has continued to burn down houses and fire ammunitions into households with a view to shifting the blame to the disciplined Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) that are operating in the state and brining international pressure to block the restoration efforts. The ENDF and Provisional Administration have remained committed to stabilizing the state and holding preparators accountable, the statement remarked. It is to be recalled that the House of People's Representatives designated TPLF along with 'Shene' as terrorist groups amid spike in attacks against civilians on May 6, 2021.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.