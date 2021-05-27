Ethiopia: Terrorist TPLF Assassinates 22 Interim Administration Members

ADDIS ABABA - The State of Emergency Fact Check announced that the terrorist TPLF clique has so far killed 22 members of the Tigray Provisional Administration within the state. In a press statement the fact check issued yesterday, it was disclosed that 22 civilian leaders and staff of the interim administration was killed by the terrorist faction whilst other 20 being kidnapped. Also, four members of the provisional administration wounded and hospitalized by the attack the criminal group committed in various parts of Tigray.

As to the statement, a total of 46 civilian provisional administration staffers have been attacked thus far by TPLF fighters that claim to be fighting for the people of Tigray but have rather been actively engaged in the destruction of property, kidnapping and killing members of the Provisional Administration. TPLF is targeting leaders and staffers of the interim administration that are tasked with bringing stability to the state and returning normalcy to the people of Tigray.

Apart from this, TPLF has continued to burn down houses and fire ammunitions into households with a view to shifting the blame to the disciplined Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) that are operating in the state and brining international pressure to block the restoration efforts. The ENDF and Provisional Administration have remained committed to stabilizing the state and holding preparators accountable, the statement remarked. It is to be recalled that the House of People's Representatives designated TPLF along with 'Shene' as terrorist groups amid spike in attacks against civilians on May 6, 2021.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE