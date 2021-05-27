Kenya: Otieno, Imali Pull Out of Olympics Pre-Trials

27 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

National 100m record holders Mark Otieno and Maximilla Imali are out of the Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials that got underway Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

The much-awaited battle between Otieno and Ferdinand Omanyala won't happen after the former withdrew with a hamstring injury.

Imali opted to stay away to also nurse a hamstring injury.

"I was hoping that the situation would improve but it has not. I didn't want to aggravate the injury to enable me heal ahead of some races in Europe in the coming weeks," said Otieno, who holds the national record of 10.11seconds.

Otieno also clocked wind assisted 10.09 in Italy over a week ago.

Omanyala, the fastest man in the country with 10.01, downed the fastest time of 10.68secs to win the first heat followed by Ugandan Benson Okoth in 10.74.

World Relays 4x200m silver medallist Elijah Mathew clocked the third fastest time in winning the fifth heat while Moffat Ngari was fourth quickest in 10.77 to take third heat.

Doreen Waka posted the fastest qualifying time in women's 100m in 12.17 in her victory in the second heat.

Monica Safania timed 12.52 secs to win the third heat as Edna Ogendi stormed to victory in the first heat in 12.89 secs.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.