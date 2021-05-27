Kenya: City Park Shooting - Court Hands Police Officers Seven Years

Two police officers who shot and killed a woman at City Park three years ago have each been sentenced to seven years in jail.

William Kipkorir Chirchir and Godfrey Kipng'etich Kirui were found guilty of manslaughter over the killing ofJanet Wangui Waiyaki in 2018.

Justice Stellah Mutuku rejected their pleas to be handed a non-custodial sentence.

While pleading for a non-custodial sentence, Chirchir and Kirui, told the court that they should have acted differently on the fateful morning of May 20, 2018.

Chirchir, 36, told Justice Stella Mutuku that he is a father of two children- aged seven and one-year-old, plus an aging mother, who depend on him. He said he has been in the police service for 10 years, where he served diligently.

On his part, 28-year-old Kirui also said he is a father of two and besides his family, he has been taking care of his two siblings.

"He pleads for a non-custodial sentence. He is also deeply sorry for what happened," said his advocate.

The prosecution asked the court to consider the fact that Ms Janet Wangui Waiyaki lost her life at 41 years, leaving behind two young children.

Read: Officers who shot woman dead at City Park in Nairobi

"The children will live the rest of their lives without the care of a mother. The young one has been waiting for the mother to come back," the prosecutor submitted, adding that the husband lost a partner. She also left behind a mother, sisters and brothers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the prosecution, her death left the family in disarray as the in-laws battled against each other, with numerous court cases.

The duo were found guilty of manslaughter as the court described their action as reckless and use of excessive force.

Two former police officers were yesterday found to have unintentionally killed a woman at City Park three years ago.

The Judge said there was no threat of any offence being committed, just because the vehicle was driven off in a bid to flee the area.

Read: 'I did not kill my wife Janet Waiyaki', says George Kirubi

She said in normal circumstances, a vehicle parked within Nairobi on a Sunday should not have raised any suspicions and doubted if the members of the public who reported the presence of the vehicle to the police, knew about the police operation and the terrorist threat.

Ms Waiyaki succumbed to the gunshots while a relative - Bernard Chege - who was with her at the time of the shooting was badly injured.

The court noted that evidence presented before court was that there was an 'unhealthy' relationship between the aunt, but Mr Chege denied it.

The convicts have 14 days to appeal the sentence.

skiplagat@ke.nationmedia.com