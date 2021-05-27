Namibian President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

Namibian President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica have tested positive for Covid-19, the country's presidency confirmed on Thursday.

"The Presidency would like to inform the nation that President Hage G. Geingob and the First Lay Madame Monica tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening, May 26, 2021", the country's presidency announced in a statement.

"The President and the First Lady are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residency", the statement added.

President Geingob, 79, is the country's third president and is serving his second and last term in office.

He was the first Prime Minister of Namibia from March 1990 to August 2002, and served as Prime Minister again from December 2012 to March 2015.

As at May 27, Namibia had recorded 53,603 cases of coronavirus. The country has a population of 2.5 million people.