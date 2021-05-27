Namibian President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

27 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Namibian President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica have tested positive for Covid-19, the country's presidency confirmed on Thursday.

"The Presidency would like to inform the nation that President Hage G. Geingob and the First Lay Madame Monica tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening, May 26, 2021", the country's presidency announced in a statement.

"The President and the First Lady are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residency", the statement added.

President Geingob, 79, is the country's third president and is serving his second and last term in office.

He was the first Prime Minister of Namibia from March 1990 to August 2002, and served as Prime Minister again from December 2012 to March 2015.

As at May 27, Namibia had recorded 53,603 cases of coronavirus. The country has a population of 2.5 million people.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, PM Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.