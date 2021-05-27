Namibia: First Couple 'In Good Spirits' After Positive Covid Tests

The Namibian
Namibian President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos (left).
27 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos are in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and are in "good spirits".

The Presidency announced on Thursday morning that the first couple had tested positive on Wednesday, 26 May.

"The president and the first lady are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residence. The Presidency wishes the president and the first lady a speedy recovery," a statement said.

By Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services had recorded 53 603 confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Namibia.

Since the start of the pandemic, 789 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in the country, with 24 deaths due to the disease announced since Monday.

The number of current active confirmed coronavirus infections in Namibia stood at 3 207 on Wednesday.

