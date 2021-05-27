Nigeria: Armed Men Who Attacked Governor Ortom Have Been Arrested - IGP

27 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

"Those who organised and those who pulled the trigger have all been arrested and investigation is ongoing," he said.

The police have announced the arrest of 10 suspects allegedly involved in the failed attack on the<a target="_blank" href="https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-56518035"> Benue State Governor,</a> Samuel Ortom.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, announced the arrest on Thursday at a special briefing of State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

"Those who organised and those who pulled the trigger have all been arrested and investigation is ongoing," he said.

He said investigations so far show that the outcome is contrary to the claims made by the governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ortom, in March, stated that gunmen suspected to be herders attacked him on his farm near Tyo-mu, along Makurdi-Gboko Highway of Benue State.

The police chief said the suspects are still being detained by the police without prosecution because judiciary staff are on strike.

"We have had them for over a month but the courts have been closed for over three months, where do I take them to?" he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.