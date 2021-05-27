Nigeria: You Can't Manage an Unsecured Country - Buhari

27 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari says no country or institution can be managed efficiently unless such nation is secured.

Buhari said this Wednesday while hosting His Excellency Mohammed Younis Menfi, Chairman, Presidential Council of Libya.

The president, who stressed that security of Nigeria was number one priority to him, said "unless a country or institution is secured, there's no way you can efficiently manage it."

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said a stable or unstable Libya had implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

"Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us".

Buhari said he was happy that the chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad, and the implications for security in neighbouring countries.

Mohammed Younis Menfi said Libya was fast evolving, "and we now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions."

He said democratic elections would be held in due course, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture meant that one country could not ignore the other.

"We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements," Menfi said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, PM Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.