Nigeria: Insecurity - Group Wants FCT Ban On Street Trading, Motorcycle/Tricycle Transportation

The Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative, ARDI, has written to the Minister for Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, demanding, for security reasons, to ban street trading in the federal capital territory.

The group also said that another potential source of insecurity is the operation of both motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) as means of transportation.

In a letter on the urgent need to restore security and sanity in the FCT, ARDI Executive Secretary, Chief Dennis Aghanya said that their suggestions deserved urgent attention because of the special status of the FCT and the security challenges currently facing the country at present.

ARDI maintained that there is a need to ban the use of motorcycle (Okada) as a means of transportation in the FCT and satellite towns because it has completely defaced the city and also serve as a tool for insecurity.

It cited the Kano and a few other states examples where decency has been restored and insecurity checkmated from the ban of the motorcycle as means of transportation, noting that the FCT needs the measure more than any other area.

It also suggested that street trading should be banned because, according to the group, it is the cheapest opportunity for suicide bombing, noting that even though it has not been experienced before, prevention was better than cure as all measures must be put in place to ensure security in the FCT.

ARDI said that "The FCT administration must intensify efforts to monitor who occupies uncompleted buildings in the city. It is the commonest place criminals hatch their nefarious activities.

"Efforts must also be made to keep records of all mechanic workshops in the FCT and their apprentices registered. This would help to monitor the activities of persons vulnerable to crimes. There is also much need to ban the use of unpainted and rickety vehicles, at least in the city centre.

"These vehicles do not only constitute an eyesore in a modern city like the FCT but also serves as a tool for criminal activities like one-chance and all such vices. We also recommend that every one of the taxis operating within the city centre is embedded with a visible unique identification number.

"Finally, may we also suggest that the use of Keke should be banned completely in the city centre and be used to replace Okada in the satellite towns.

"These suggestions are without prejudice as it is our collective responsibility to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens. Above all, Abuja is the pride of our dear country and must be protected from security and sanitary degeneration."

