Nigeria: Abducted IYC President Regains Freedom, Says No Going Back On Protest

27 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

The President of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Peter Timothy Igbifa, has regained freedom.

Igbifa was abducted on his way to the airport in Port Harcourt, one day to the the mass protest the youth body declared over President Muhammadu Buhari's delay in constituting a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Igbifa said the gunmen that took him away had demanded a cancellation of the protest.

He said his assailants set him free on Wednesday night, noting that with the help of persons, who recognised him, he was able to get to the Bayelsa State Police Headquarters in Yenagoa where he was debriefed by the police commissioner.

The IYC boss said after a brief meeting with the police commissioner, he met with the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was worried over his ordeal.

He said: "I didn't know the places they took me to because I was blindfolded. All they wanted me to do was to call off the protest. They wanted me to do a video asking the youths to back down.

"But I told them that I already did a video in the morning asking them to go ahead with the protest even if I was kidnapped, arrested or killed.

"They became frustrated when they saw the protest going on at many places in the region. I also told them that I won't betray the principles of our struggle.

"I am more than ever determined to continue with the protest. My experience has not intimidated me and the protest will be more intensed

"Whatever meeting they held without me is null and void. I didn't authorise the meeting and its outcome is not binding on IYC and the Ijaw nation. We have taken a decision and that is final. It is a board or nothing.

"What are they even doing in Abuja? I know the kind of pressure I faced and bogus offers I got to frustrate this protest, but I turned down all of them because I can't betray my people and the Niger Delta must move forward. Therefore, they are on their own," he added.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the release, saying he was found at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government at about 10pm on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.