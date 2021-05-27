Nigeria: Insecurity - Centre Wants Okada Banned, Uncompleted Buildings Marked in FCT

27 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative (ARDI) has urged the FCT Administration (FCTA) to formally ban commercial motorcycles in the FCT.

The Executive Secretary ARDI, Chief Dennis Aghanya, made the plea yesterday in Abuja.

Chief Aghanya also urged the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, to monitor those who occupied uncompleted buildings in the city, saying it was the commonest place criminals hatched their nefarious activities.

He said, "There is need to ban the use of motorcycles (okada) as a means of transportation in the FCT, satellite towns inclusive, because it has completely defaced the city and also serves as a tool for insecurity.

"The Kano State Government and a few other states took this step and the outcome is unequalled. Lagos, the commercial capital of the country, is also contemplating towing the line, but the FCT needs this policy more."

He suggested that the use of Keke NAPEP should also be banned completely in the city centre and to replace okada in the satellite towns.

He further said, "Street trading should be banned. It is the cheapest opportunity for suicide bombing. It has not been experienced before, but prevention is better than cure, as all measures must be put in place to ensure security in the FCT."

He added that effort must be made to keep record of all mechanic workshops and their apprentices in the FCT to monitor activities of persons vulnerable to crime.

He said, "There is also need to ban the use of unpainted and rickety vehicles, at least in the city centre. These vehicles do not only constitute an eyesore in a modern city like FCT, but also serve as a tool for criminal activities like one-chance.

"We also recommend that every one of the taxis operating within the city centre be embedded with a visible unique identification number."

