South Africa: Ace Magashule's Challenge Against Suspension Is 'Absurd', 'Incoherent' and All About Him, Not the Organisation, Says Jessie Duarte

27 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte has dismissed as 'absurd' suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule's challenge to his suspension for not stepping aside over the criminal charges he faces. And two senior party members, who previously voluntarily stepped aside, have come out batting for the ANC.

"The applicant has supported the decisions, rules and resolutions that he now challenges. He does so because they no longer suit his personal position," Jessie Duarte says in court papers for the case 23795/21, responding to Magashule's legal challenge to his suspension.

Frequently describing Magashule's challenge as "absurd" and "incoherent", Duarte says the suspended secretary-general had been part of all meetings at which the step-aside rule was discussed and "knew very well that if he did not step aside he would be suspended".

And that temporary suspension on 5 May, after Magashule did not voluntarily step aside within 30 days as the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) decided at the end of March, had been properly mandated and implemented.

No appeal was possible as the suspension came under Rule 25.70 of the ANC's constitution that is aimed at protecting the integrity of the governing party. And while Magashule failed to make...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, PM Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.