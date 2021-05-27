South Africa: Ace Magashule's Challenge Against Suspension Is 'Absurd', 'Incoherent' and All About Him, Not the Organisation, Says Jessie Duarte

analysis

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte has dismissed as 'absurd' suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule's challenge to his suspension for not stepping aside over the criminal charges he faces. And two senior party members, who previously voluntarily stepped aside, have come out batting for the ANC.

"The applicant has supported the decisions, rules and resolutions that he now challenges. He does so because they no longer suit his personal position," Jessie Duarte says in court papers for the case 23795/21, responding to Magashule's legal challenge to his suspension.

Frequently describing Magashule's challenge as "absurd" and "incoherent", Duarte says the suspended secretary-general had been part of all meetings at which the step-aside rule was discussed and "knew very well that if he did not step aside he would be suspended".

And that temporary suspension on 5 May, after Magashule did not voluntarily step aside within 30 days as the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) decided at the end of March, had been properly mandated and implemented.

No appeal was possible as the suspension came under Rule 25.70 of the ANC's constitution that is aimed at protecting the integrity of the governing party. And while Magashule failed to make...