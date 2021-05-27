South Africa: A Steward for Change - From Within the Belly of the Coal Beast

26 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Dr Lerato Khumalo, the recently elected vice-chair of the Industry Task Team on Climate Change (ITTCC), saw a gap in the market for professionals with expertise in the environmental management and sustainability space and made it her mission to make a difference. She has her work cut out for her.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

As a child, Khumalo's parents had high hopes that she would make them proud as a medical doctor. But her mind became preoccupied with stories of gigantic oil spills that pollute coastlines and suffocate sea life, and the deforestation of the Amazon.

"I changed my mind about medicine ... I was interested in the environment and the impact that things like deforestation were having on the world."

Today, Khumalo is the air quality and climate change specialist at Exxaro and vice-chair of the ITTCC. It's a voluntary, non-profit association that comprises several local energy-intensive companies across different business sectors, including Exxaro, Sasol and Anglo American, which are working together to reduce South Africa's carbon footprint.

Talk about being in the hot seat. Exxaro is the biggest coal supplier to Eskom, and one of the biggest coal companies in SA. It operates...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.