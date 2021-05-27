South Africa: A Steward for Change - From Within the Belly of the Coal Beast

analysis

Dr Lerato Khumalo, the recently elected vice-chair of the Industry Task Team on Climate Change (ITTCC), saw a gap in the market for professionals with expertise in the environmental management and sustainability space and made it her mission to make a difference. She has her work cut out for her.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

As a child, Khumalo's parents had high hopes that she would make them proud as a medical doctor. But her mind became preoccupied with stories of gigantic oil spills that pollute coastlines and suffocate sea life, and the deforestation of the Amazon.

"I changed my mind about medicine ... I was interested in the environment and the impact that things like deforestation were having on the world."

Today, Khumalo is the air quality and climate change specialist at Exxaro and vice-chair of the ITTCC. It's a voluntary, non-profit association that comprises several local energy-intensive companies across different business sectors, including Exxaro, Sasol and Anglo American, which are working together to reduce South Africa's carbon footprint.

Talk about being in the hot seat. Exxaro is the biggest coal supplier to Eskom, and one of the biggest coal companies in SA. It operates...