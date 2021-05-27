South Africa: Parents Win Three Year Battle to Build School

27 May 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

Construction at Jubilee Park Primary School in Gerald Smith, Kariega is underway after being stalled for nearly three years because the provincial Department of Education had not paid contractors.

A R77-million project to rebuild the school halted in 2018. The construction company, Transtruct, says the department owes it R8 million to renovate 14 existing blocks and build 21 new classes at the school.

Last month, we reported that parents protested, demanding that the school building be completed. The school's 2,000 learners have been using prefabricated classrooms while teachers and other staff sat under a tree on the school grounds. The school is surrounded by overgrown shrubbery and piles of unused construction material.

On Wednesday, department spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, told GroundUp that the outstanding bill had been paid. "The MEC for Education Fundile Gade also met the leadership of Jubilee Park Primary last Friday when he was in Kariega," he said.

Chairperson at Jubilee Park Primary, Lucky-Girl Tiyo, said that frustrated parents kept their children at home for the last three weeks. She said learners were only able to attend school one day per week.

"The main contractor has also promised us they will finish at least 17 classrooms in the first week of June. They said the whole school could be completed by the end of November," she said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.