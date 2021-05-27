South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Officiates Swearing-in of the New Chief of the SANDF, 28 May

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will as Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officiate at the Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Chief of the SANDF to be held on Friday, 28 May 2021.

The event will take place at the Pretoria Military Sports Club in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria.

The outgoing Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, will hand over command of the SANDF to Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya who was appointed by President Ramaphosa recently.

General Shoke retires on 31 May 2021 and Lt-Gen Maphwanya will, with effect from 01 June 2021, become Chief of the South African National Defence Force.

President Ramaphosa will witness the farewell of the retiring General Shoke during a Change of Command parade.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 May 2021

Time: 10h00

Venue: Pretoria Military Sports Club in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria

Members of the media are invited to cover the proceedings and should send their details to Colonel Ronald Maseko on 083 410 1665/012 355 6388 not later than Thursday, 27 May 2021. All health protocols on the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 virus will be enforced. No exceptions will be allowed.