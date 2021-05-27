South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Presents West Coast Municipalities With Cheques for Netball Facilities

press release

As we prepare to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in the Western Cape, the first on African soil, Minister Anroux Marais officially presented ceremonial cheques to West Coast municipalities to upgrade netball facilities in their respective regions.

Through multiple engagements with the Western Cape Netball Federation to discuss the state and usage of netball facilities within the Western Cape, the following facilities will be upgraded in the West Coast District to contribute to the Netball World Cup 2023 Legacy project. These cheque handovers signify the funding allocated for the 2020/21 financial year:

The Swartland Municipality received R600 000 to upgrade the Chatsworth Sports Ground and approximately R382 700 for fencing the already upgraded courts in Darling and Kalbaskraal

The Bergrivier Municipality is allocated R300 000 for upgrading the existing netball courts in Rhino Park in Piketberg

The Matzikama Municipality will receive R800 000 to upgrade the netball courts at the Doringbaai Sports Field.

At the ceremonial cheque handover, Minister Marais said, "Providing and upgrading key facilities are critical components of sports development in the Western Cape, the greater South Africa and the world at large. Sport facility provisioning and upgrades create an enabling environment for local, district, regional, provincial, national and even international sports events to take place with the aim of developing sporting talent at different levels of participation.

We wholeheartedly thank our valued stakeholders in WP Netball, Netball South Africa, district sport councils and various municipalities for collaboratively assisting us in realising our mission to encourage excellence and inclusiveness in sport through the effective, efficient and sustainable use of our resources. Together, I look forward to promoting accessible participation in sport and recreational activities for all, while optimizing on the legacy projects that the 2023 Netball World Cup will afford. In this way, the code of netball can flourish in terms of safe mass participation, skills development and talent identification to perform at higher levels of excellence".

It is hoped that each municipality takes ownership of these gems to the communities as they are invaluable assets to the enrichment of the livelihoods of those who will use them for constructive development of not only the physical being but for the social inclusivity of all.

Photographs of each municipality cheque handover are available on request.