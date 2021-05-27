South Africa: Nowa Makula Sentence Welcomed By Cabinet

27 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has joined the Commission for Gender Equality in welcoming the six life terms handed down to Nowa Makula, 32, for the murder of his girlfriend, Nomzamo Mhlanti and five children.

"This sends a strong message that all perpetrators of such abhorrent crimes will face the full might of the law," Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Cabinet, she said, also condemned the recent killings in Khayelitsha, Western Cape and in Zandspruit, Gauteng, that claimed the lives of 21 people.

"Cabinet commended police for the quick response in arresting suspects and called on the community to work with police to make our streets safer for all," the Minister said.

Cabinet, which held an ordinary meeting on Wednesday, welcomed the collaboration between local and international law-enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of drugs in Africa and the Middle East.

"The operations, led by Interpol, involved 41 countries and resulted in the seizure of drugs worth nearly 100 million euros. As part of this successful operation, the police in South Africa seized drugs worth around 32 million euros from a fishing vessel and arrested 10 people," she said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.