South Africa: Alleged Cop Killer to Appear in Court Tomorrow

27 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 22-year-old suspect will appear in the Verulam Magistrates' Court on Friday in connection with the murder of a police officer.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday in an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, to solve the murder of a police officer.

It is alleged that on 11 April 2021, Sergeant Sibiya was with a companion when there was an altercation with three male suspects in Verulam. Sibiya was stabbed and rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

His death prompted the Hawks' investigation, which led to the suspect's apprehension during the operation in the Durban CBD.

The suspect has been on the run since the incident, which had prompted him to go into hiding.

He will be profiled to ascertain if he can be linked to other serious crimes.

