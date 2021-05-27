South Africa: Basic Education Embarks On Nationwide Anti-Bullying Intervention Drive in Schools, 28 May

press release

The Department of Basic Education is embarking on a nationwide multi-sector, inter- departmental annual School Safety and Violence Prevention drive to raise awareness on the distressing impact of bullying and violence reported in and around our schools.

The Department is pleased to partner with sister departments, social partners and key stakeholders for this anti-bullying intervention initiative, in an effort to curb bullying often involving learners, teachers and sometimes community members.

The nation appreciates that education is a societal matter; hence the Basic Education Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, together with her counterparts from the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies, Ms Pinky Kekana; the Department of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza; Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr John Jeffrey; Department of Social Development, Ms Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and the South African Police, Mr Cassel Mathale will commence the anti-bullying roadshow at Tshepana Primary School, in Orange Farm, Gauteng on 28 May 2021.

The roll-out of the campaign, themed "School Safety - Violence, and Bullying Prevention Initiatives," aims to mobilise learners, parents, teachers and key stakeholders in promoting a safe learning environment for quality education, and galvanise constructive community involvement in schools to curb incidents of bullying and violence. Bullying, which often leads to depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, suicide, low academic performance, absenteeism and school dropout, can have a direct impact on educational outcomes.

The programme entails engagement with the School Management Teams and SGBs on reporting, and taking proactive steps to manage disruptive incidents, as and when they emerge; a meeting with parents on the importance of playing an active role in school activities and equipping them with tools for effective monitoring and management of bullying, as well as an engagement with Grade 10 - 12 learners.

Government Departments and key stakeholders have converged to bring services such as psycho-social support, health screening, career guidance, ID registration for eligible learners, and many more, in an effort to support learners in Orange Farm, as part of the Government-wide strategy ahead of Child Protection Week.

Two-hundred and fifty learners and their parents from neighbouring schools, will benefit from the programme, while School Management Teams (SMT) of schools within the vicinity will form part of the programme.

For a list of upcoming activities focused on child protection and school safety, see broader programme of activities below.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the Roadshow as follows:

Date: Friday 28 May 2021

Time: 10:30 for 11:00

Venue: Tshepana Primary School, 12655 Stretford Road, Orange Farm

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are required to manage gatherings; therefore, members of the media are urged to RSVP for the event, which can be directed to:

DBE: Terence Khala - Khala.t@dbe.gov.za

DSD: Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane xulunomfundo@gmail.com

The event will be broadcast live across media and Government platforms.

Broader Programme of Activities:

31 May 2021, Webinar on bullying - legal responses, support services to victims, prevention, why children bully and protection online, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

31 May - 6 June, Child Protection Week: Webinar - The role of fathers in raising children Webinar, Department of Social Development - in partnership with UNICEF