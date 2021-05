Mali: Magassouba Reveals Mali's Squad

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba unveiled on Wednesday 26 May 2021 a list of 35 players summoned for three friendly matches.

The foreign based players dominated the Eagles squad, with exception to Stade Malien goalkeeper Djigui Diarra. Senegal's Generation Foot goalkeeper Mohamed Niaré, forwards Ibrahima Kané of Ukraine's Vorskla Poltava and Anasser Ag Acharatoune of FC Tevragh Zeïna, in Mauritania had their debut recall.

Diadjé Samassékou, Kouamé Nguessan Rominique, Sékou Koïta, Yves Bissouma and Moussa Maréga returned to the squad after missing the last camp.

"Like all meetings, these matches have a special importance. We are facing very good teams in African champions Algeria, Tunisia and DR Congo. They have players in the best European clubs, and we need to test ourselves against such great adversaries," Magassouba told CAFOnline.com.

Mali will face Algeria on 6 June in Blida, before facing RD Congo on 11 and Tunisia on 15 June, both in Tunis.

Magasoouba will use these matches to prepare the Eagles for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 qualifiers, where Mali play in Group E with Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien), Ibrahim Bozzo Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Adama Keita (Kamsar, Guinea), Mohamed Niaré (Generation Foot, Senegal)

Defenders: Hamari Traoré (Rennes, France); Falaye Sacko (Victoria Guimarães, Portugal), Massadio Haïdara (Lens, France), Siaka Bagayoko (FC Minaj, FC, Ukraine), Charles Traoré (FC Nantes, France), Mamadou Fofana (FC Metz, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyaté (FC Metz, France), Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France)

Midfielders: Samba Camara (Sivasspor, Turkey), Souleymane Diarra (Pau, France), Diadié Samassekou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany) Kouamé Nguessan Rominique (Troyes, France), Lassana Coulibaly (SCO Angers, France), Cheick Oumar Doucouré (RC Lens, France), Adama Noss Traoré (Hatayspor, Turkey), Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg, Austria), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly, Egypt), Moussa Kyabou (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova)

Forwards: Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, England), Sekou Koita (RB Salzburg, Austria), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Kalifa Coulibaly (FC Nantes, France), Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Makan Konaté (Terengganu FC, Malaysia), Moussa Maréga (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Yves Bissouma (Brighton, England), Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg, France), Ibrahima Kané (Vorskla Poltava CF, Ukraine), El Bilal Touré (Reims, France), Anasser Ag Acharatoune (FC Tevragh Zeïna, Mauritania)