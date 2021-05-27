South Africa: Eskom Warns of High Probability of Load Shedding On Thursday

27 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom is pleading with the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe pressure, which may lead to a high possibility of load shedding.

"Eskom would like to inform the public that it continues to experience severe supply constraints as the shortage of generation capacity sill persists, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service," the power utility explained.

While no load shedding is expected, Eskom warned that it could be forced to implement stage one or two between 5pm and 10pm on Thursday evening should any further breakdowns occur.

"Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity."

The statement said breakdowns are currently totalling 14 711MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

"Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service."

The State-owned entity said it will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

