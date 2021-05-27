South Africa: Destigmatising Menstrual Hygiene

27 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has encouraged citizens to break negative social norms surrounding menstrual hygiene.

The department made the call on Thursday, ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed globally on 28 May.

The department, on the day, rallies behind global efforts to realise a world free from period poverty and stigma related to menstruation.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, the global community reflects on the importance of menstrual health for women and girls.

The department said in underdeveloped and developing communities, socio-economic disparities are always reflected in the physical and health outlook of females.

It said women and girls from poor socio-economic conditions are worse off when it comes to managing their menstrual hygiene.

"The agony faced by women in not being able to access menstrual products is a sad reality because it endangers their health due to the fact that they have to resort to extreme measures like the use of unhygienic cloths, cow dung and sand to mitigate the absence of menstrual products.

"These unsanitary practises, done through desperation, result in infection, illness and even death for women and girls who also do not have access to quality healthcare. Women in rural areas are worse off as they do not readily have access to clean running water, and private wash facilities to manage their menses," said department spokesperson, Shalen Gajadhar.

Sanitary Dignity Programme

In response to this, the South African government, through the Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Department, decided to launch the Sanitary Dignity Programme in 2019, and allocated a budget to ensure that girl learners in quintiles 1 - 3 and special schools receive free sanitary pads.

The Sanitary Dignity Implementation Framework addresses menstrual health and hygiene through a comprehensive approach, including access to products, education and water supply, sanitation and hygiene.

Gajadhar said government is further striving to ensure that there is enabling infrastructure in schools, where there is a clean and reliable supply of water in toilets, where girl learners can change their menstrual products in a clean, private and safe environment, and can hygienically dispose of used products.

He said it is against this background that the response to COVID-19 will adopt three interventions on products, Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and education.

"WASH is a fundamental requirement needed for achieving sanitary dignity in South Africa and elsewhere," Gajadhar said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.