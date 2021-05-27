South Africa: Throwback Thursday - Bobotie

analysis

Bobotie is arguably the king of South African dishes, beloved by Mzansi citizens across the spectrum of all our complex and exhilarating humanity. This week I set about making it definitively.

There are schools of thought, and there are the old ways. In the misty decades long before any of us living now were born, fellow South Africans now long mouldering in their graves cooked bobotie, ate bobotie, and adored bobotie. In the old Cape kitchens, the leaves of lemon and orange trees were used as spices, or aromatics if you like. Spices had become quotidian and were put into most dishes of a cuisine that was taking shape, but some of its ingredients and traditions have been left by the wayside in the passage of time and all the distractions of life that our generations have lived through.

But we have the opportunity, here in this howmanieth month of lockdown and pandemic, to stand still, look back at where our national cuisines have come from, and decide to pick up some of the old ingredients and discarded ways.

Bobotie is often made in our time with bay leaves, but in the old kitchens, lemon leaves were often used, and...