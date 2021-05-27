Liberia: 'Liberia Is Not Favorable for Investors'

27 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Bong County — -Senator Henrique Tokpah says

Bong County Senator Dr. Henrique FlomoTokpah says Liberia is not favorable for investors and companies because of corruption. Speaking on a talk show in Gbarnga, Bong County recently, Senator Tokpah explained that rampant corruption is eating up the fabric of the Liberian society and also scaring investors away from doing business with the country.

The Bong County Senator was making reference to a declaration he made during the 2018 by-election about a then ongoing negotiation he was making with a fishery and a juice company intended to do business in Bong County.

He said until leaders in the private and public sectors exhibit transparency and accountability, the country will keep lagging behind.

Dr. Tokpa had earlier told citizens of the county that the companies could not come to Liberia because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, it seems as though the senator is now blaming his failure to influence the companies to invest in the county due to corruption here, thus leaving doubt in the minds of many as to whether or not the senator made negotiations with the companies.

However, some of the citizens, especially talk show participants, are calling on the lawmaker to fulfill the promise he made and stop blaming his "failure" on the government.

"When did he know that corruption is in the country? Is he telling us that Liberia was not corrupt before he became Senator? There is something that the Senator needs to understand and that is, he has failed us who elected him," Johnson Farr, one of the callers said.

"The Senator has failed, now that he has lost what to say, he is telling us that the country is corrupt that's why the companies cannot come," Johnson added.

Nancy Tokpah, one of the callers believes that it was Dr. Tokpah's way of winning the minds of the voters, addind: "Every time our leaders have different thing to tell us before election and different thing to say after election."

Nancy said Dr. Tokpah wants to find favor from voters because of the 2023 election that is pending.-Edited by Winston W. Parley

