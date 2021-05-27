Liberia: ArcelorMittal Launches Int'l Training for Potential Employees, Talented Vtc Graduates

As part of the planned expansion of its mining project, ArcelorMittal Liberia has launched an international training and development program for high potential Liberian employees and talented VTC graduates who will be gaining on the job experience and knowledge in ArcelorMittal Mining operations globally.

A press release issued by the company says the first group of nine (9) high-performing employees including three award-winning graduates of the AML Training Academy [formerly the VTC] have been identified and will depart Liberia in coming months for ArcelorMittal business units in France, Brazil, and possibly Canada where they will be assigned for between ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬six to twelve months.

The employees will receive advanced training in the fields of mining production and operation optimization, plant maintenance, planning and execution, plant electrical operation systems, and electrical maintenance. Other training areas include; plant fitting and heavy-duty mobile equipment maintenance, as well as mine production and operations.

"We want our talented employees to gain on-the-job experience and knowledge from ArcelorMittal mining operations and R&D facilities across the world. The idea is to expose our staff to similar conditions and technology they are going to experience in phase two of our operations but in a practical environment. This is a great opportunity for our employees to learn and get more hands-on experience and also for AML to gain experts who will work at the concentrator and related infrastructure. " Acting CEO Heystek explained.

The employees, who are all Liberians, were identified based on their high-performance evaluation results and their commitment. The three VTC graduates topped their respective training departments during their 3-year stay at the institution and recently graduated.

This exciting news is being celebrated amongst the workforce as a great move by the company to elevate the skillsets and experience of Liberians to take up key roles in mining and other technical units at ArcelorMittal Liberia.

"Since joining AML in 2014, I have benefited from many training opportunities on the job. One major one was being trained as a mines fixed plant operator. Following the training, I was elevated from plant mechanic to maintenance supervisor and my career has been improving since. I believe to become a professional person; one must have passion for a specific career and that is what led me into the mechanical field. After I graduated, I did want to end up at a sidewalk garage and thankfully, I was hired by one of the best companies operating in Liberia ̶ AML and here, it is continuous learning and career development. I am happy for these opportunities," explained Habakkuk Zekeh, Mechanical Supervisor.

Another staff who could not hold back his joy about the investment being made by ArcelorMittal Liberia to empower and equip its workforce through training was Alex T. Padmore, Electrical Supervisor.

"ArcelorMittal Liberia has helped to develop my career by offering many training opportunities and I've used these skills to deliver some quality results for the company. Since joining ArcelorMittal Liberia, one of my most successful projects has been the upgrading of the electrical system at the plant. The future of ArcelorMittal Liberia is bright, because of the expansion project. More employment, more training, and more opportunities for country and Liberians."

Acting Chief Executive Officer at ArcelorMittal Liberia Johannes Heystek said the latest international training program further demonstrates the strong commitment of the company to invest in people, recognizing that it is fundamental to the success of the business now and in the future, the release concludes. Press Release