Liberia: LLA Cautions Chiefs On Land Issues

The Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) Attorney Adams Monabah is cautioning chiefs and elders in Liberia against overstepping their bounds on land issues in the country. At the official launch of the dissemination of information on the Land Rights Act and the Liberia Land Authority Act in Gbarnga, Bong County on Monday, 24 May, Attorney Adams Monabah stated that some local authorities are still selling land unilaterally, disregarding officials of the Liberia Land Authority.

He made reference to the prevailing unilateral sales of land in Salala District, Bong County by the local authorities there, describing it as a gross violation of the Land Rights Act.

The LLA chairman stated further that the Land Rights Act gives the Land Authority the exclusive power to oversee all land matters in the country and wants local authorities to respect said authority. He called for mutual respect between officials of the Liberia Land Authority and chiefs and elders in the country to address the growing land disputes here.

But Salala District Commissioner Daniel Tubman has described sales as a fallacy, the LLA Chairman's statement that local officials in the district are involved in the sales of land.

Commissioner Tubman clarified that the district's authorities are not involved in the sales of land as being speculated, noting that they are guiding communities that are giving out lands to their citizens and others to follow the right procedures.He challenged the Liberia Land Authority and those making such claims to prove their allegation.

Speaking earlier, Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker hailed the leadership of President George Manneh Weah for the strides made in handling land issues in the country.Superintendent Walker then expressed happiness over women's access to land in Liberia.