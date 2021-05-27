South Africa: ConCourt Swiftly Dismisses Zuma's 'State of Capture' Case, Slaps Him With Huge Legal Bill

analysis

Jacob Zuma's 'fatally flawed' Constitutional Court case challenging the Public Protector's 'State of Capture' report has been dismissed, and the former president is left with a hefty legal bill thanks to a cost order granted against him.

It took less than five minutes for the Constitutional Court to hear arguments in a case brought by former president Jacob Zuma to review the Public Protector's "State of Capture" report.

It took even less time for the judges to dismiss the case and leave Zuma with the legal bill.

Indications are that Zuma decided he was not going to participate in his own case as early as April when his lawyers sent a curt note to the court saying they had withdrawn. As in the Pietermaritzburg criminal case, no reason was given for the withdrawal.

"Kindly take notice that Kgoroeadira Mudau Inc hereby withdraws as the Applicant's attorneys of Record," the letter said, without giving further details on the reason for the withdrawal.

On Thursday nobody arrived at the ConCourt via Zoom to represent Zuma, which caused the other lawyers in the matter to call for the case to be struck from the roll and for Zuma to pay their legal fees....