South Africa: ConCourt Swiftly Dismisses Zuma's 'State of Capture' Case, Slaps Him With Huge Legal Bill

27 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dianne Hawker

Jacob Zuma's 'fatally flawed' Constitutional Court case challenging the Public Protector's 'State of Capture' report has been dismissed, and the former president is left with a hefty legal bill thanks to a cost order granted against him.

It took less than five minutes for the Constitutional Court to hear arguments in a case brought by former president Jacob Zuma to review the Public Protector's "State of Capture" report.

It took even less time for the judges to dismiss the case and leave Zuma with the legal bill.

Indications are that Zuma decided he was not going to participate in his own case as early as April when his lawyers sent a curt note to the court saying they had withdrawn. As in the Pietermaritzburg criminal case, no reason was given for the withdrawal.

"Kindly take notice that Kgoroeadira Mudau Inc hereby withdraws as the Applicant's attorneys of Record," the letter said, without giving further details on the reason for the withdrawal.

On Thursday nobody arrived at the ConCourt via Zoom to represent Zuma, which caused the other lawyers in the matter to call for the case to be struck from the roll and for Zuma to pay their legal fees....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.