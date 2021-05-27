South Africa: Citizens Urged to Register for Pilot Census

27 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has called on households and institutions to register to participate in the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) pilot census.

"Stats SA will conduct a pilot census in selected areas as a dress rehearsal for the main census to test all systems and processes," Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Registration for the pilot census opened on 17 May and will be until 30 June 2021. The date for the main census will be announced in due course.

"Households and institutions which choose to fill the pilot census questionnaire by telephone will receive a call from a Stats SA call centre agent. Cabinet encourages households and institutions to register to ensure that they are counted," the Minister said.

Citizens can visit getcounted.statssa.gov.za to register online.

Ntshavheni made the call during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

