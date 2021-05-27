South Africa: Gauteng Government Reiterates Position On E-Tolls

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reiterated its position and emphasised the importance of promptly resolving the issue of the e-tolling system in the province.

"MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo is on record saying that the provincial government has been seized with this matter with a view to oppose its implementation in the province," the department said on Thursday.

The MEC has indicated that the provincial government is eagerly waiting the announcement by national government on the future of e-tolls.

"As we look forward to the announcement by national government, we reaffirm our view that e-tolling system in its current form burdens Gauteng residents on a matter that involves the national economy and the economies of neighbouring states.

"As we anxiously wait for the decision, the provincial government believes that it has put forward a compelling argument for the scrapping of e-tolls," Mamabolo said.

The provincial government has been working with national government to ensure the implementation of the e-toll system in Gauteng is halted.

The MEC has also been engaging, since November 2020, Minister Fikile Mbalula on the provincial government's rejection of the proposed implementation of Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (AARTO) regulations as another method of enforcing the e-tolling system.