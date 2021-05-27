Namibia: Damaged Railway Line Near Brakwater Restored

27 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

National railway operator, TransNamib on Thursday confirmed that the damaged linea s a result of the derailment of 9 fuel tankers near Brakwater on the 25 Mayhas been restored and operational again as from 19h00 on the evening of Wednesday.

TransNamib is also in the process of clearing the salvage at the site of the incident. TransNamib spokesperson, Abigail Raubenheimer said the cause of the derailment will be established through an investigation which TransNamib has launched.]

She added the company is in the process of determining the cost of the damage to the company's rolling stock.

"We would again like to express our sincerest gratitude to the emergency services teams, the Fire Brigade, the Namibian Police as well as the TransNamib teams who assisted in extinguishing the fire and their support towards getting the line operational again," she said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.