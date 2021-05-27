Namibia: Rössing Concludes Salary Increments Negotiations

27 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Rössing Uranium and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rössing branch executive committee (BEC) recently concluded negotiations on salary increments for 2021.

For the purpose of the 2021 wages agreement, the effective date is 1 June 2021 and applicable to all employees in the Bargaining Unit from Grade 1 to 11 and Band L.

For employees in the Grade 1 to 11 the basic salaries will be increased by 3.5%. In addition, the Parties also agreed to an increase of 2% on the housing allowances. For employees in the B and L the Individual Package (TGP) will increase by 3.5%.

The two parties agreed to a once off lump sum payment in lieu of payment for the period of January to May 2021 which will be equally split amongst all Bargaining Unit employees in Grades 1- 11 and L band.

Sitting from left: Rössing Uranium's General Manager: Organisational Services (acting) Kondja Kaulinge and Edward Boois Chairman: MUN BEC Rössing branch (acting), captured during the signing session of the salary increment agreement on Friday, 21 May 2021. Standing from left, Werner van Wyk, Sylvia Iyambo, Edmund Roberts, Thomas Iyambo and Anton Roets.

