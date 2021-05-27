Zimbabwe: Firm Sued Over Construction Deal

27 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A local engineering company and its director are being sued by a construction company for failing to settle a US$33 500 outstanding debt for building and renovation services done at its premises in Willowvale sometime early last year.

One Electrical Engineering Contractors and its director Notest Nyamakupe are being sued by Footprints Construction over the outstanding debt.

Footprints Contractors, through its lawyers Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Attorneys, has since filed summons with High Court demanding the unpaid money.

It was contracted to construct culverts, pavements, boundary walls, building a warehouse in Willowvale up to beam level and a guest house at Lake Chivero.

After the work was completed as per agreement, Nyamakupe and his company failed to settle the outstanding US$33 500, resulting in Frontprint Construction filing summons at the High Court demanding its money.

Nyamakura and his company are yet to respond to the summons.

