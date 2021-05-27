Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai Survivors Hail Government Support

Chipinge — Cyclone Idai survivors in Chipinge district, Manicaland, have hailed Government's support through its funding partner, the World Bank, for assisting them with piped water schemes that have changed their lives through irrigation projects.

Among the piped water schemes is Bwedzura Irrigation Scheme with 160 hectares divided into five blocks.

A committee member of the scheme and beneficiary, Mr Allen Chikwanda, said the scheme has changed lives in the community, with 130 people directly employed, among them 70 females.

"The Cyclone Idai disaster was a thorn in the flesh for us," he said. "We were left hopeless, but the impact of the project is that it has given us food security. Jobs were also created, thereby raising our income levels. Now we can now provide for our families.

"The scheme is in Natural Region 5 which is characterised by low rainfall that makes rain fed agriculture difficult. Hence, Cyclone Idai had exacerbated the already dire situation as it caused a drastic change of the river geometry and position."

Water provision has been one of the Second Republic's major focus, with major supplying dams including Machekeranwa Dam in Mashonaland East having been recently commissioned, while work on other major projects like the Gwayi-Shangani Dam at an advanced stage.