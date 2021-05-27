Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai Survivors Hail Government Support

27 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Chipinge — Cyclone Idai survivors in Chipinge district, Manicaland, have hailed Government's support through its funding partner, the World Bank, for assisting them with piped water schemes that have changed their lives through irrigation projects.

Among the piped water schemes is Bwedzura Irrigation Scheme with 160 hectares divided into five blocks.

A committee member of the scheme and beneficiary, Mr Allen Chikwanda, said the scheme has changed lives in the community, with 130 people directly employed, among them 70 females.

"The Cyclone Idai disaster was a thorn in the flesh for us," he said. "We were left hopeless, but the impact of the project is that it has given us food security. Jobs were also created, thereby raising our income levels. Now we can now provide for our families.

"The scheme is in Natural Region 5 which is characterised by low rainfall that makes rain fed agriculture difficult. Hence, Cyclone Idai had exacerbated the already dire situation as it caused a drastic change of the river geometry and position."

Water provision has been one of the Second Republic's major focus, with major supplying dams including Machekeranwa Dam in Mashonaland East having been recently commissioned, while work on other major projects like the Gwayi-Shangani Dam at an advanced stage.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.