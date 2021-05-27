South Africa: Cabinet Notes Progress of Presidential Employment Stimulus

27 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The end of March 2021, a total of 532,180 people had directly benefited from the presidential employment stimulus and created or retained 422,786 jobs As Well as supported 10, 394 livelihoods.

Addressing a media briefing on the outcomes of the recent Cabinet meeting, Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said a further 161 972 job opportunities are still being processed as part of Phase 1 of the employment stimulus, bringing the total number of opportunities supported to 694 152.

"Cabinet welcomed the progress report on the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which aims to create new jobs, provide support for livelihoods and protect existing jobs in vulnerable sectors," Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved humanitarian assistance for the people of Zimbabwe.

"This was in response to an appeal made in March 2019 by the Zimbabwean government for the humanitarian assistance following the Tropical Cyclone Idai that caused severe flooding that destroyed infrastructure and killed people.

"South Africa, through the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund, had pledged R50 million in humanitarian support to Zimbabwe. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic delayed the implementation of the project," the Minister said.

The first consignment of 450 000 bags of 12.5 kg maize meal was delivered on Africa Day on Tuesday to be distributed to families in desperate need of food aid.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.