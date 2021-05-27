Tanzania: Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in Tanzania for Generation Equality Campaign

The Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director for UN Women, Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is on a two-day visit to Tanzania to promote the Generation Equality Forum to be held in Paris, France from 30 June to 2 July this year.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will meet with President Samia Hassan-Suluhu to express UN Women's admiration and support for the Government's efforts to promote gender equality. The meeting will also discuss strengthening partnerships ahead of the Generation Equality Forum.

During this visit, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will also meet representatives from the women's rights organisations, including young women, and members of the African Women Leaders Network, Tanzania Chapter; the civil society; development partners and donors; and the private sector.

The meetings will discuss some game-changing actions and innovations for gender equality taking place in the build-up to, and during the Generation Equality Forum in Paris.

UN Women has convened the Generation Equality Forum, which is a civil society centered global gathering, co-hosted by the Governments of Mexico and France, in partnership with youth and civil society, for a collective agenda-setting space to spur multistakeholder engagements for major commitment making moments.

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka's visit will mobilize prospective commitment makers to participate in the Forum and champion gender equality in the areas of advocacy, programmes, financial and policy, in addition to lobbying for leadership commitment in the six Action Coalitions of the Generation Equality Campaign.

The Action Coalitions themes are Gender-Based Violence; Economic Justice and Rights; Bodily Autonomy and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights; Feminist Action for Climate Justice; Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality; and Feminist Movements and Leadership.

The UN Women Representative in Tanzania, Ms. Hodan Addou said, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will meet development partners and donors, the private sector, and representatives from the civil society women's groups this Thursday evening to discuss strengthening partnerships for gender equality; and to invite the stakeholders to participate in the Paris Forum. The Stakeholder engagement meeting was organised by UN Women in partnership with the French Embassy, and the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

Partners for gender equality expected to attend the engagement meeting include the French Ambassador, Mr Frédéric Clavier; the Canadian High Commissioner, Ms Pamela O'Donnell; the Norwegian Ambassador, Ms Elisabeth Jacobsen; Country Representative of the Qatar Charity Organization, Engineer Omar Saleh AlShaghdari; the Chairperson of the TPSF, Ms Angelina Ngalula, Qatar Charity Representative and representatives of the diplomatic Corps and the private sector.

"Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka is here to build up the momentum of the Generation Equality Forum, and to share great opportunities for multistakeholder partnerships presented by the Forum, with the aim to accelerate gender equality efforts," said Ms. Addou.

She further explained that currently many actors around the world, in the private sector, foundations, civil society, and governments, have taken a bold step to become drivers of the change they would like to see in their organizations, businesses, communities, and in their countries.

"The case cannot be different for Tanzania, and this is why the UN Women Executive Director is here, to invite actors to stand with us on this journey, and to promote partnerships that can make a difference for the women and girls of this beautiful country."