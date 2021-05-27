Tanzania: VP Urges Firms to Locally Produce Agro-Inputs

27 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango has urged all companies that import seeds from outside the country to start considering manufacturing the agro-input locally.

The Vice President gave the instruction on Thursday at a ceremony to commemorate the third Prime Minister, Late Edward Sokoine.

The event was held at the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) in Morogoro.

"The distribution and production of quality seeds in the country to say in one word, is not just satisfactory, therefore I would like to take this opportunity to urge all companies that import seeds to produce such seeds in the country," said the Vice PresidentDr.

Mpango instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to take charge and monitor implementation of his directives."Ministry of Agriculture plan and monitor the implementation of these instructions. Don't wait for me to ask you," he added.

