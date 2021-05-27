Uganda, DRC to Sign Major Roads Construction Deal Today

Entebbe, Uganda — DRC Deputy Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula Apala is expected in Uganda today to sign a key inter-governmental agreement on infrastructure.

The deal will see Uganda partner with DRC to work on close to 220km of key roads in key eastern DRC towns. One key road to be constructed will be the Kasindi to Beni road, and the Bunagana, Rutshuru to Goma stretch.

Uganda and DRC entered a bilateral agreement to implement strategic infrastructure projects which includes constructing the road from Kasindi to Beni measuring about 80 kilometres, Beni to Butembo measuring 54 kilometres and the Bunagana border to Ruchuru-Goma road which measures 89 kilometres.

Uganda will contribute 20 per cent of the total cost of the project estimated at $334.5 million, as a measure to boost trade between the two countries.

recommended by

Herbeauty

A Mental Health Chatbot Which Helps People With Depression

Learn more

Uganda's parliament in 2020 approved a government request for sh220 billion, which will go to their commitment to contribute 20% of the costs of the roads. The hosts will cater for the remaining 80% of the construction costs.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW