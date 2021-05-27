Rwanda: Time to Bow to Genocide Victims and Listen to Survivors - Macron

27 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, May 27, stressed the importance of his country facing its history regarding the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

At the Kigali Genocide Memorial - the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi - Macron left a message and then proceeded to lay a wreath and honour Genocide victims.

Before his speech, he wrote in the memorial's guest book, that: "Ndibuka. I will remember. These names, these faces, these lives that a genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi deprived of a future. The time has come to reconcile our memories, to recognize the past, to bow to the victims and listen to the pain of the survivors. It is France's honor to face its history. It is up to us to build the future for all these children."

Ndibuka is Kinyarwanda word for 'I remember'.

Earlier, genocide survivors showed optimism that his visit will send a message that Genocide fugitives and deniers are not welcome in France.

France is home to at least 47 indicted Genocide suspects and hundreds of deniers and revisionists.

Macron arrived in Kigali earlier Thursday for a two-day official visit.

French historian Vincent Duclert in April released findings of an inquiry commissioned in 2019 by Macron to examine archives related to the role of France in the days leading to and during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The 1,200-page report, among others, concluded that France "bears heavy and overwhelming responsibilities" over the Genocide but indicated there was evidence of French complicity.

The report said that France, under President François Mitterrand at the time, was "blind" to preparations of the massacres.

However, a separate investigation commissioned by the Rwandan government established that France was not blind to what it called "a foreseeable genocide".

The inquiry, led by Robert Muse of the US law firm Levy Firestone Muse, concluded that the French government saw all the signs and was aware of the planning and execution of the Genocide, and did not act to prevent it-instead it extended military and political support to the Rwandan regime of the time.

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/KarhangaJames

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.