Rwanda: Five Things to Know About New French Cultural Centre in Kigali

27 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official visit to Rwanda, will later Thursday inaugurate the newly constructed French Cultural Centre in Kigali in yet another sign of improving ties between the two countries.

Macron is expected to be joined by several dignitaries, including Rwanda's Foreign Affairs minister Dr Vincent Biruta and Edouard Bamporiki, the state minister for culture.

Louise Mushikiwabo, the Secretary-General of La Francophonie, who previously served as Rwanda foreign affairs minister, will also grace the event.

The new French cultural centre is not the first in Rwanda, with the previous facility situated in Kigali's Central Business District.

The previous centre was closed in 2014 as part of efforts to implement Kigali City's Master Plan, and a decision was taken to install a new structure outside the CBD.

Here are key five things you should know about the new symbol of French culture in Rwanda:

1. The facility is located in Rugando Cell, Kimihurura Sector, Gasabo District.

2. It has a section dedicated to learning French and providing official French language certification.

3. The new centre boasts a large outdoor stage that can host shows and concerts.

4. It also has a bistro, dubbed The Kigali Bar, where people can enjoy snacks and drinks - an opportunity to connect with the French cuisine.

5. The French Cultural Centre is set to host cinema screenings for the general public, workshops and other events.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.