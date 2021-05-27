Rwanda: Five Things to Know About New French Cultural Centre in Kigali

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official visit to Rwanda, will later Thursday inaugurate the newly constructed French Cultural Centre in Kigali in yet another sign of improving ties between the two countries.

Macron is expected to be joined by several dignitaries, including Rwanda's Foreign Affairs minister Dr Vincent Biruta and Edouard Bamporiki, the state minister for culture.

Louise Mushikiwabo, the Secretary-General of La Francophonie, who previously served as Rwanda foreign affairs minister, will also grace the event.

The new French cultural centre is not the first in Rwanda, with the previous facility situated in Kigali's Central Business District.

The previous centre was closed in 2014 as part of efforts to implement Kigali City's Master Plan, and a decision was taken to install a new structure outside the CBD.

Here are key five things you should know about the new symbol of French culture in Rwanda:

1. The facility is located in Rugando Cell, Kimihurura Sector, Gasabo District.

2. It has a section dedicated to learning French and providing official French language certification.

3. The new centre boasts a large outdoor stage that can host shows and concerts.

4. It also has a bistro, dubbed The Kigali Bar, where people can enjoy snacks and drinks - an opportunity to connect with the French cuisine.

5. The French Cultural Centre is set to host cinema screenings for the general public, workshops and other events.