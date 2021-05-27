Rwanda: More Congolese Flee to Rwanda After Warning of Second Eruption

Evacuation has started in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma, in anticipation of possible second volcanic eruption, Radio Okapi, a Congolese station reported on Thursday.

Residents reportedly started evacuating parts of Goma in the early hours of Thursday.

Thousands have already crossed into Rwanda on Thursday morning and they are currently hosted in three emergency camps of Rugerero, Nkamira and Busasamana, according to officials.

Lieutenant-General Constant Ndima, the Governor of North Province, announced a probable eruption under the city and Lake Kivu, less than a week after the recent eruption of the volcano on Mount Nyiragongo.

He said the seismicity and the movement of magma under the city were alarming.

"We cannot rule out another eruption on land or under the lake," Ndima is quoted as saying.

Residents of some neighborhoods of Goma have been evacuating since 1am, according to reports.

At least nine neighbourhoods could be affected by lava flow. They are: Majengo, Mabanga North, Mabanga South, Virunga, Bujovu, Kahembe, Mikeno, Mapendo and Murara.

The areas could be affected by the flow of lava although this "is not foreseeable at the moment," the governor reportedly said.

The city of Goma borders Rubavu District.