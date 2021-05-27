Rwanda/Angola: Bal 2021 - Petro De Luanda, Zamalek Book Semis Tickets

Wednesday

F.A.P 53-82 Zamalek A.S. Salé 72-79 Petro de Luanda

Petro de Luanda and Zamalek were the first two teams to secure their semi-final slots into the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) on Wednesday following crucial victories in the last eight at Kigali Arena.

Egypt's Zamalek confirmed their last-four ticket after outplaying FAP of Cameroun 82-53, whereas Angola's Petro de Luanda won 79-72 over Moroccan side AS Sale.

The two sides will face-off in the first semi-final on Saturday, starting at 2pm CAT.

