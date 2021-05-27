Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New Chief of Army Staff

Farouk Yahaya, a major general, replaces Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash on May 21.

President Muhammad Buhari has appointed Farouk Yahaya, a major general, as the new chief of army staff.

This was contained in a statement by the acting Director of Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu.

Mr Yahaya replaces Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and men of the army, last week.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter insurgency operation in the North-east.

Read full details:

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Please disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.

Thank you for your cooperation.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Acting Director Defence Information

27 May 2021