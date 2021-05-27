Mozambique: Covid-19 - One More Death and 15 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 15 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was a 44 year old Mozambican man, who died in Gaza province. This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths in May to 20 - a 41.6 per cent reduction on the first 26 days of April, when there were 34 deaths. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique now stands at 834.

Since the start of the pandemic, 548,177 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,133 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 255 were from Tete, 238 from Maputo city, 192 from Manica, 151 from Sofala, 108 from Maputo province, 87 from Nampula, 62 from Inhambane, 27 from Cabo Delgado, eight from Gaza, four from Niassa, and one from Zambezia.

1,118 of these tests yielded negative results, and 15 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,651. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 12 are Mozambican citizens, and the nationalities of the other three have not yet been confirmed. Nine are men and six are women. No children were found to be infected.

Five of the positive cases were from Maputo city and three from Maputo province: thus Maputo city and province accounted for 53.3 per cent of the new cases. There were also two cases from Sofala, two from Tete, and one each from Nampula, Manica and Inhambane. There were no positive cases from the other four provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Wednesday was 1.3 per cent. This compares with rates of 2.7 per cent on Tuesday, 2.6 per cent on Monday, three per cent on Sunday, and one per cent on Saturday. The positivity rate thus remains well below five per cent.

Over the same 24 hour period, the Ministry reported, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all in Maputo, but five new cases were admitted (four in Maputo and one in Gaza).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 16 on Tuesday to 17 on Wednesday, 10 of these cases (58.8 per cent) were in Maputo, three in Zambezia, two in Nampula, one in Tete and one in Sofala. There were no patients hospitalised in the other six provinces.

The Ministry also reported that on Wednesday, 76 people were declared as fully recovered from Covid-19 (31 in Nampula, 25 in Manica, 14 in Sofala, five in Maputo province, and one in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 69,193, or 97.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 682 on Tuesday to 620 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Sofala, 258 (41.6 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 200; Maputo province, 46; Niassa, 40; Tete, 20; Inhambane, 18; Nampula, 14; Gaza, 11; Zambezia, 10; Manica, two; and Cabo Delgado, one.