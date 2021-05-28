The United States welcomes the May 27 agreement between Somalia's national and Federal Member State leaders to proceed with parliamentary and presidential elections on the basis of the September 17, 2020, framework. We commend Prime Minister Roble's efforts and call on Somalia's leaders to maintain the spirit of cooperation and compromise demonstrated during this week's negotiations. We encourage them to move swiftly to implement the agreement, as concluding a peaceful, inclusive, and transparent electoral process as soon as possible is vital for Somalia to continue on its path to peace and prosperity. We look forward to continuing our support for that process.
Top Headlines: United States, Canada and Africa
- Ethiopia: As Famine Looms in Tigray, Biden Calls for Ceasefire, Reconciliation
- Zimbabwe: Opposition Engages U.S. On Sanctions
- Ethiopia: 'We Appear to be Witnessing War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity.'
- Ethiopia: Statement of Sarah Charles Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance
- Ethiopia: Statement By President Joe Biden On the Crisis in Ethiopia
- Somalia: U.S. Welcomes Somalia's Electoral Agreement
- Zimbabwe: ANC Piles Pressure On U.S. Sanctions Against Zimbabwe
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Threatens to 'Review' U.S. Relations in the Wake of Sanctions
- Zimbabwe: ANC Demonstrates Against Zimbabwe Sanctions
- Zimbabwe: U.S. Embassy Pledge to Bring Investors to Zimbabwe
- Africa: Written Statement of USAID Administrator Samantha Power Before the Senate Subcommittee On State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Committee On Appropriations
- Ethiopia: USAID Administrator Confirms Partner Aid Worker Killed in Tigray
- Ethiopia: On the Death of a USAID Partner Humanitarian Aid Worker in Tigray
- Ghana: Statement of Work for Endline Evaluation of U.S. - Ghana Child Protection Compact Partnership
- Mali: On the Situation in Mali
- Kenya: Bashir Mohamed - Why Family Wants Independent Investigation Into Businessman's Murder