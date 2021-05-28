Nigeria: High Expectations On Sokoto-Born New Chief of Army Staff

27 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

People of Sokoto State, which has been experiencing banditry for a long time, have placed high expectations on the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruku Yahaya.

General Faruk is from Sifawa district of Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

He attended Sifawa JNI Primary school, Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gummi College of Art and Arabic Studies after which he proceeded to Usman Danfodiyo University for a pre-degree programme before joining the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

He was once an Aide-de-camp of General Laurence Onoja when he was the Military Administrator of Kano State.

The Chief Imam of Sifawa, Dr Ibrahim Liman, said the General had recorded great performance during his school days as he was always leading in his class.

He described him as humble and philanthropist, adding that he is the type who is always opened to advice.

"He recently supported over 500 orphans and elderly in the area and has been supportive to community services," he said.

Liman, who is the cousin brother of the General, added that people have confidence in his ability to restore peace in the country and "we will fervently pray for him".

Insecurity

The Commissioner of Land and Housing, Alhaji Aminu Bala Bodinga, who is a friend to the new Chief of Army Staff, said he has the experience and all it takes to end insecurity in the country.

"He is a well-trained soldier who also believes in humanitarian services because there was no community project in Sifawa without his footprint.

"He has been helping people, sponsoring the education of many children.

"My prayer for him is to succeed in his new assignment," he said.

The Sarkin Kudun Sifawa, Muhammadu Buhari Tambari, said "I am short of words to express myself at the moment.

"Right now, we are at my palace with some prominent sons of Sifawa celebrating and at the same time praying for his success.

"We are hoping and praying that his appointment will end banditry and other security challenges in the country," he said.

The chairman of Goronyo local government area of the state which has been bedevilled by bandits' attacks, Abdulwahab Yahya Goronyo, said: "We are expecting him to address our challenges being somebody who is conversant with our areas.

"We will continue to pray for him and offer useful advice that will help him end the menace," he said.

A Special Adviser to Sabon Birni Local Government Area on Security, Lamiru Umar, expressed optimism that the new chief would deal decisively with bandits and Boko Haram as well as other criminal elements in the country.

