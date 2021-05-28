Nigeria: 46 Corpses Recovered in Kebbi Boat Mishap

27 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu Hamagam

Forty-six dead bodies of over 200 passengers who drowned after a boat carrying artisanal miners and traders capsized in Tsihuwan Labata in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The boat was travelling to Kebbi State from Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that of the 46 corpses, 45 were recovered by the search operations team while the last one was recovered after it had floated over the water.

The youth leader of Warra town, Suleman Bobo, who is also part of the rescue team, told Daily Trust that on Wednesday, five corpses were recovered while on Thursday, 41 others were recovered.

On those recovered, Bobo said as of Wednesday, 23 were recovered by the search team in Warra, whereas others were reported to have been recovered in other neighbouring villages.

"46 dead bodies have so far been recovered and they have been buried with the exception of those rescued in the night," he said.

When Daily Trust visited the site where the accident occurred, youths in their hundreds from Warra town were seen coordinating the rescue mission.

