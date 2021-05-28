Nigeria: Buhari Promises to Bequeath Better Country to Nigerian Children

28 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday celebrated the Children's Day with a solemn promise to bequeath a better country for the present and future generations.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, as part of the activities to commemorate Children's Day, observed on May 27, the president hosted a group of Nigerian children at the State House.

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a 'national cake', a guided tour of the president's office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.